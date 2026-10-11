Asaduddin Owaisi asks police over Telangana Navratri Muslim bouncers' exclusion
Claims have surfaced in Telangana that Muslim bouncers are being left out of Navratri event security jobs, raising concerns about religious bias.
Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has called this out and asked police to step in, while suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh has supported organizers choosing only Hindu bouncers.
The debate is adding to political tensions across the state.
Muslim bouncers deny 'love jihad' claims
Things got heated when some accused Muslim bouncers of "love jihad," but security agencies pushed back at a press meet.
Mohammad Feroz, speaking for the group, said, "Our job is to protect the event and ensure that it takes place peacefully. Organizers hire us for security services. We are not there to promote any religious or political agenda."
He urged organizers to focus on skills, not religion, when hiring and called for fair job opportunities for everyone during festival season.