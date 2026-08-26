Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Allahabad High Court hijab ruling unconstitutional
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly criticized the Allahabad High Court for rejecting a Muslim student's plea to wear a hijab with her school uniform.
Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, he called the decision an attack on Islam and questioned the court's authority to decide what's essential in Islamic practice, saying it goes against constitutional rights.
High Court rules hijab denial lawful
The High Court stood by the school's right to enforce a dress code, saying rules that apply equally to everyone come before individual preferences.
The judges explained that the student had been wearing a scarf in lower classes without hindrance, which does not make it a permanent right.
According to the court, the determination of the uniform falls primarily within the jurisdiction of the school: denying the hijab request didn't violate any fundamental rights.