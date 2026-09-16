Asaduddin Owaisi convoy crash injures 4 to 5 in Bhopal
India
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy was involved in a crash on VIP Road, Bhopal, after making a sudden stop at a turn.
This led to several vehicles bumping into each other and left four to five bikers injured.
People nearby rushed to help, and the injured were taken to the hospital.
Police investigate Asaduddin Owaisi convoy crash
Police quickly arrived to handle traffic and check out what went wrong.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vasant Kaul shared that multiple vehicles from Owaisi's convoy collided after the abrupt stop.
Investigators are now figuring out why the convoy halted so suddenly and which vehicles were involved.