ASHA protest over broken pay promise hospitalizes 17 in Bengaluru
17 ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers were hospitalized with fever and congestion after days of protesting at Freedom Park, Bengaluru.
Their demonstration began on November 17, 2026, as they called out the government for not keeping its promise to improve their pay.
Workers demand ₹15,000 monthly, written commitment
The workers want their monthly honorarium raised to ₹15,000 and are also asking for pending incentive payments.
Talks with the health minister didn't resolve things, so the strike continues until they get a written commitment.
The protest was sparked by an earlier promise, made back in January 2025, to raise their pay to ₹10,000, which still hasn't happened.