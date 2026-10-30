Asharam Gurjar fatally attacked 60-year-old Ramu Gurjar in Bamorikalan
India
A vegetable run turned tragic in Bamorikalan, Rajasthan, when 60-year-old Ramu Gurjar was fatally attacked with an ax by Asharam Gurjar.
The sudden violence left shoppers stunned and the local community shaken.
Police suspect there may have been a history of mutual rivalry between the two men.
Asharam Gurjar restrained, police investigating
After the attack, quick-thinking locals and a police constable managed to restrain Asharam until authorities arrived.
Sadly, Ramu did not survive his injuries.
Police are now investigating what led up to this confrontation and trying to understand the relationship between those involved.