Ashish Joshi files Delhi High Court PIL on CAPF deployments

A former civil servant, Ashish Joshi, has taken the issue of heavy police presence at protests in Delhi to the Delhi High Court.

He has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) asking why so many Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are being used and whether these repeated extensions, now running until November 16, are actually legal.

The concern is that this could be making it harder for people to gather and protest peacefully, which is a basic constitutional right.