Ashish Sood launches SEVA FIRST Challenge at DTU, ₹2cr prize
Delhi Technological University (DTU) was the venue for the SEVA FIRST Challenge, a national contest inviting young minds to turn their ideas into real prototypes, with a massive ₹2 crore prize pool up for grabs.
Launched at DTU on September 19 by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, this 100-day program is all about solving real-world problems and giving students and startups a shot at making something impactful.
Tracks include AI and community innovation
There are two tracks: National Level Innovation (think AI, robotics, and national security) and Local Community Level Innovation (like agriculture, education, and healthcare).
Whether you're in school, college, or already working in industry or government, you can team up and submit your proposal.
The challenge runs from September 19 to November 26 nationwide, so if you've got an idea that could make a difference, now's your chance!