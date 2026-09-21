Ashish Sood launches SEVA FIRST Challenge at DTU, ₹2cr prize

Delhi Technological University (DTU) was the venue for the SEVA FIRST Challenge, a national contest inviting young minds to turn their ideas into real prototypes, with a massive ₹2 crore prize pool up for grabs.

Launched at DTU on September 19 by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, this 100-day program is all about solving real-world problems and giving students and startups a shot at making something impactful.