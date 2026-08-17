Ashok Dham temple stampede kills 7, over a dozen injured
India
A tragic stampede hit the Ashok Dham Temple in Bihar on Monday, leaving at least seven people dead and over a dozen injured.
The chaos broke out during the busy Sawan festival, when around 50,000 devotees had gathered to offer holy water to Lord Shiva.
With around 50,000 devotees reportedly present at the temple, things quickly got out of control.
Injured women at Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital
Rescue teams rushed the injured (all women) to Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital, where several are in serious condition.
Local officials and health workers are on site managing the situation and helping those affected.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking steps to control the crowd and maintain order at the temple premises.