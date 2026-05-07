Ashok Kumar Lahiri warns after phone number hacked asking ₹56,000

DoT official urges stronger WhatsApp security

Screenshots showed the hacker texting, "Can you send me ₹56,000? I will return it in 2 hours."

No one picked up when people tried calling back, making things even more suspicious.

Officials say these scams often happen through phishing or SIM swapping, especially since WhatsApp's two-step verification is optional and not mandatory.

With so many Indians on WhatsApp and digital safety still a challenge, the DoT official is calling for stronger security features for everyone.