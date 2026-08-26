Ashok Kumar recuses from IIT Delhi probe after student protests
After strong student protests, Ashok Kumar, the former Uttarakhand police chief, has recused himself from the committee looking into the recent death of Rishikesh Kumar, a student in the MSc Physics program at IIT Delhi.
Students objected to his role because of his earlier remarks linking campus protests to radicalization.
Sources said a new chairperson will be announced soon.
IIT Delhi students demand independent probe
Rishikesh's death on August 22 has sparked calls for change on campus. His family has alleged that the administration was alerted about his mental health struggles.
Protesting students are demanding major reforms, like better mental health support, compensation for his family, and accountability from officials.
The institute has set up an external inquiry committee and promised new support measures. Meanwhile, police are investigating, and students want an independent probe into what happened.