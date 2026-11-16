Ashutosh Dixit says India monitors China, readies defense tech plans
India is keeping a sharp eye on Chinese military moves and has plans ready in case things heat up, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit shared at a recent security summit.
He highlighted that the armed forces are leaning into new tech to boost defense, adding, "We monitor each and every activity."
IAF to induct LCA Mark 1A
The Indian Air Force is set to bring in its own squadron of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A within the current financial year.
Next-generation jets like LCA Mark 2 and AMCA are also moving forward.
Dixit pointed out that it's not just about numbers: crew skills and high-tech teamwork matter too, especially with ongoing tensions along the border.