Ashutosh Dixit warns insiders threaten air-gapped defense networks at summit
India's top air force officer, Ashutosh Dixit, just flagged a big concern: even the country's most secure defense networks (those that aren't connected to the internet) can be at risk from people on the inside.
Speaking at a national security summit, he pointed out that while these "air-gapped" systems are built to keep hackers out, insider threats are still a real worry.
Ashutosh Dixit urges internal safeguards
Dixit reassured everyone that extra security steps are already in place across defense units and private partners.
He shared that history has shown these supposedly safe networks can still be breached, like during World War II or with the Stuxnet worm attack in 2010, when malware was sneaked in by someone with access.
His main message: strong internal safeguards are key to keeping sensitive information protected.