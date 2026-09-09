Ashwini Bhide says Mumbai needs transport upgrades before congestion tax
India
Mumbai might get a congestion tax to ease its crazy traffic, but don't expect it right away.
BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide made it clear on the Sushasan podcast that the city needs a much better public transport system first.
She pointed out that cities like Singapore and London only made congestion taxes work because people actually have good alternatives to driving.
Congestion tax pilot discussed earlier
Earlier this year, there was talk about piloting a congestion tax in busy spots like Nariman Point and Fort.
But as Bhide explained, unless Mumbai's busses and trains become more reliable and accessible for everyone, charging drivers extra just isn't fair (or practical) yet.