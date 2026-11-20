Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Northern Bullet Corridor linking Delhi and Guwahati
Big news for travelers: India's getting a Northern Bullet Train Corridor that'll let you zip from Delhi to Lucknow in just over 2 hours, and all the way to Guwahati in under 8.
Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with support from Prime Minister Modi, this project aims to make long-distance travel way faster and more convenient across North and Northeast India.
Delhi to Lucknow 2h12 Varanasi 3h33
The train will connect key cities like Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Guwahati.
Expect 2 hours 12 minutes from Delhi to Lucknow, or 3 hours 33 minutes to Varanasi.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted how the Guwahati extension could be a game-changer for the region by seriously cutting down travel time.
Corridor to boost jobs and opportunities
This isn't just a luxury ride: the goal is affordable high-speed travel for everyone.
The corridor is set to boost access to jobs and opportunities by linking up major economic hubs along the way.