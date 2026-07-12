Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train section next year

Phased rollout and Hyderabad hub plans

The full Mumbai-Ahmedabad line will roll out in phases, eventually connecting cities like Vapi, Ahmedabad, Thane, and Mumbai.

Vaishnaw also shared that Hyderabad is set to become a "high-speed hub," with three new bullet train corridors planned under the huge railway budget allocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Telangana.

Plus, over 260 stations across India, including Secunderabad and HITEC City, have been completed as part of the Nav-Nirmaan initiative.