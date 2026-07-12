Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train section next year
Big news for travel fans: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just confirmed the first section of India's bullet train will launch next year, starting with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.
The first stretch, Surat to Bilimore, is set to open in 2027, marking a major leap for high-speed rail in the country.
Phased rollout and Hyderabad hub plans
The full Mumbai-Ahmedabad line will roll out in phases, eventually connecting cities like Vapi, Ahmedabad, Thane, and Mumbai.
Vaishnaw also shared that Hyderabad is set to become a "high-speed hub," with three new bullet train corridors planned under the huge railway budget allocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Telangana.
Plus, over 260 stations across India, including Secunderabad and HITEC City, have been completed as part of the Nav-Nirmaan initiative.