Ashwini Vaishnaw reports 88% rail accident drop in 12 years
Big win for Indian Railways: consequential train accidents have dropped by 88% over the past 12 years.
So far in the 2026-27 financial year, there have only been two major incidents, covering things like collisions and derailments.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the update in Parliament, highlighting how safer journeys are becoming the new normal.
Indian Railways expands Kavach 4.0, interlocking
A bunch of smart safety upgrades made a difference: The Kavach 4.0 automatic protection system is now running on thousands of kilometers and expanding fast.
Electronic interlocking at 6,671 railway stations helps cut down human mistakes, and unmanned crossings on the Broad Gauge network are gone.
Plus, wider use of LHB coaches designed for better safety and better track maintenance mean fewer risks for everyone riding the rails.