Ashwini Vaishnaw says Delhi-Patna bullet train will take 4.5 hours
Big news for travelers: the Delhi-Patna bullet train is on track to make your trip way faster, just 4.5 hours for the whole 1,170-kilometer journey.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that similar speedy routes are coming up too, like Delhi-Kanpur in 1 hour and 50 minutes and Varanasi in around 3 hours and 33 minutes.
Bullet train testing 2027; construction expected to finish by December 2026
This project is part of India's push to modernize rail travel, following the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed line.
Testing for India's own bullet train kicks off by May or June 2027, and construction on the Surat-Vapi section is expected to finish by December 2026.
The first body frame of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is also done and undergoing tests, a big step toward making fast trains a reality across more cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.