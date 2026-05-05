Ashwini Vaishnaw says India is laying 15km track monthly
India
India is laying down 15km of bullet train track every month, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The country's first high-speed line, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, is set to open its first stretch (Surat to Vapi, 97km) next year, with more sections rolling out in phases.
Maharashtra land issues nearly doubled costs
The project hit some bumps because of land issues in Maharashtra, which nearly doubled costs from ₹1.08 lakh crore to ₹1.98 lakh crore.
Still, the team pulled off engineering feats like building a 120-foot bridge in just 16 hours.
Looking ahead, India wants seven more high-speed rail corridors connecting cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, covering almost 4,000km and aiming for bigger investments and more local manufacturing.