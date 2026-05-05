Ashwini Vaishnaw says India is laying 15km track monthly

Maharashtra land issues nearly doubled costs

The project hit some bumps because of land issues in Maharashtra, which nearly doubled costs from ₹1.08 lakh crore to ₹1.98 lakh crore.

Still, the team pulled off engineering feats like building a 120-foot bridge in just 16 hours.

Looking ahead, India wants seven more high-speed rail corridors connecting cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, covering almost 4,000km and aiming for bigger investments and more local manufacturing.