TVK seeks Governor appointment after becoming Tamil Nadu's largest party

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MK Stalin , came second with 59 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 47 seats. Smaller parties like Congress and Pattali Makkal Katchi also made their presence felt with five and four seats respectively. Despite not reaching a majority, the TVK's performance is a major political milestone in Tamil Nadu .

Alliance prospects

Plan B activated by TVK

According to India Today's sources, the TVK has activated its "Plan B," reaching out to possible allies to make up for the majority deficit. The Congress and PMK are reportedly willing to back a TVK-led government, with both parties demanding two ministerial berths each in return. Left parties are still deliberating internally, while regional players like Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) await the outcome before deciding their next steps.