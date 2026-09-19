Ashwini Vaishnaw warns India's chip push could invite cyberattacks, competition
India's push to become a global chip powerhouse just got a reality check.
Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has warned that as India ramps up its semiconductor game, it could attract cyberattacks and face pressure from established players who see India as new competition.
The message: stay sharp, because the world is watching.
Semicon 2.0 fuels investments, chipmakers warned
Chipmakers aren't taking these warnings lightly. They're being told to be prepared for cyber attacks, be prepared for any other kinds of threats, and any other kinds of disruptions.
This all comes as big investments are pouring in thanks to the government's Semicon 2.0 policy, which aims to make India less dependent on imports and more of a leader in chip design and manufacturing.
If things go right, India could soon be a major name in the global semiconductor scene.