Ashwini Vaishnaw warns India's chip push could invite cyberattacks, competition

Chipmakers aren't taking these warnings lightly. They're being told to be prepared for cyber attacks, be prepared for any other kinds of threats, and any other kinds of disruptions.

This all comes as big investments are pouring in thanks to the government's Semicon 2.0 policy, which aims to make India less dependent on imports and more of a leader in chip design and manufacturing.

If things go right, India could soon be a major name in the global semiconductor scene.