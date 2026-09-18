ASI Harjit Singh shot dead at Amritsar Bhagtanwala grain market
India
A Punjab Police officer, ASI Harjit Singh, was shot and killed by two unidentified men on a motorcycle while on duty at Amritsar's Bhagtanwala grain market on Friday.
The attackers used a.30-caliber pistol and escaped, raising fresh concerns about safety and law enforcement in the state.
Police are checking CCTV footage as part of their investigation.
Punjab CM announces 1cr, opposition criticizes
Punjab's chief minister announced ₹1 crore in compensation for Singh's family to honor his service.
The incident has sparked criticism from opposition leaders: BJP's Tarun Chugh blamed the government for failing to protect its own officers, while Congress's Manish Tiwari called it a wake-up call for better security in Punjab, especially given its sensitive border location.