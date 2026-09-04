Asian Hospital NICU fire evacuates 9 newborns in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
India
A fire broke out in the NICU at Asian Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Friday, prompting staff to swiftly evacuate nine newborns.
Thankfully, everyone made it out safely. No injuries were reported.
The smoke came from an air-conditioning unit, and families were kept in the loop as babies were shifted to other hospitals with the consent of their families.
Maharashtra orders high-level enquiry
Hospital operator Shoeb Hashmi said staff acted fast and even moved patients from a nearby ward just to be safe; they returned once things were under control.
Police confirmed there were no casualties.
This incident comes just 10 days after a tragic NICU fire elsewhere in Maharashtra, so now the state government ordered a high-level enquiry into the incident.