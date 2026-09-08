Assam ACS officer Debeswar Bora arrested over mimicry impersonation scam

Debeswar Bora, an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer, was arrested after allegedly using a mimicry artist to impersonate Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, or other officers on the phone to scam people out of money.

He allegedly promised government jobs and contracts in exchange for cash.

The arrest followed a complaint, and the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell searched his house in Dhemaji and interrogated him before arresting him.