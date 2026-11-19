Assam and Arunachal Pradesh officials just met at the Golden Pagoda in Namsai to prepare for a boundary survey.

The Survey of India will map out border areas like Namsai-Tinsukia, Lower Dibang Valley-Tinsukia, and Lohit-Tinsukia, all ahead of the survey and demarcation of agreed stretches of the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state boundary.