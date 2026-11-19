Assam and Arunachal officials meet in Namsai preparing boundary survey
Assam and Arunachal Pradesh officials just met at the Golden Pagoda in Namsai to prepare for a boundary survey.
The Survey of India will map out border areas like Namsai-Tinsukia, Lower Dibang Valley-Tinsukia, and Lohit-Tinsukia, all ahead of the survey and demarcation of agreed stretches of the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state boundary.
Tinsukia administration to provide logistical support
The meeting, attended by Tinsukia District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, focused on making sure everything runs smoothly: think security teams for safety and solid logistics.
They're hoping to finish the survey by December 25, 2026 and set up boundary pillars by January 31, 2027.
The district administration will extend necessary logistical support, including accommodation and field-level assistance to the Survey of India team.