Assam announces flood relief package, Himanta Biswa Sarma outlines
Assam just announced a major relief package to help families hit by recent floods.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the plan on Thursday, saying it's all about helping people bounce back.
The support covers food supplies, free textbooks for students, loan breaks, and funds to repair schools and community halls.
Sivasagar, Charaideo get kits, repairs, moratorium
Essential supply kits, packed with rice, pulses, and cooking oil: 2,37,513 relief kits have been dispatched to Sivasagar district, and 63,000 in Charaideo.
Students affected by floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo get free textbooks and can replace lost academic documents at no cost.
Damaged schools and every flood-damaged Namghar in Sivasagar and Charaideo (community halls) will get grants for repairs.
Plus, farmers, self-help groups, and people engaged in animal husbandry, fisheries, and other agriculture-related activities in flood-hit areas will be eligible for a six-month moratorium on government loans.
Assam government surveys start August 7
Starting August 7, the government will survey flood-hit areas to figure out what else is needed so everyone gets proper support and compensation.