Assam announces flood relief package, Himanta Biswa Sarma outlines

Essential supply kits, packed with rice, pulses, and cooking oil: 2,37,513 relief kits have been dispatched to Sivasagar district, and 63,000 in Charaideo.

Students affected by floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo get free textbooks and can replace lost academic documents at no cost.

Damaged schools and every flood-damaged Namghar in Sivasagar and Charaideo (community halls) will get grants for repairs.

Plus, farmers, self-help groups, and people engaged in animal husbandry, fisheries, and other agriculture-related activities in flood-hit areas will be eligible for a six-month moratorium on government loans.