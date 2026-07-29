Assam board to issue free duplicate documents to flood victims
India
If you've lost your marksheets or certificates in the recent Assam floods (Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, or Golaghat), there's some relief: ASSEB will give you free duplicate copies of key educational documents like pass certificates, admit cards, marksheets, and registration cards.
Students apply online with self-declaration
Applying is simple: Class 10 students can use sebaservice.in and Class 12 students can head to ahsec.assam.gov.in.
You just need to upload a self-declaration saying you were affected by the floods, no police paperwork required.
Announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the measure is a temporary step to help students get back on track after the disaster.