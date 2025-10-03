Assam CID probes money laundering, financial irregularities of Mahanta India Oct 03, 2025

Assam CID is now looking into money laundering and financial irregularities tied to Shyamkanu Mahanta, who's been accused in connection with singer Zubeen Garg's death last month.

The investigation covers alleged benami properties and a long-defaulted ₹14 crore loan from Mahanta's NBFC days.

Recent raids found multiple PAN cards, nearly 30 company stamps, and documents linked to government road projects—evidence that has been reviewed by the Assam CID and discussed with the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department, who may soon formally join the probe.