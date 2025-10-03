Assam CID probes money laundering, financial irregularities of Mahanta
Assam CID is now looking into money laundering and financial irregularities tied to Shyamkanu Mahanta, who's been accused in connection with singer Zubeen Garg's death last month.
The investigation covers alleged benami properties and a long-defaulted ₹14 crore loan from Mahanta's NBFC days.
Recent raids found multiple PAN cards, nearly 30 company stamps, and documents linked to government road projects—evidence that has been reviewed by the Assam CID and discussed with the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department, who may soon formally join the probe.
Meanwhile, probe into the circumstances surrounding death continues
Garg, a beloved Assamese singer, drowned while swimming off Singapore on September 19, 2025.
After his death, Mahanta and others were arrested on serious charges including murder, conspiracy, and negligence—with over 60 FIRs filed so far.
While Singaporean authorities cited drowning in their autopsy report, Indian investigators are digging deeper under a legal treaty with Singapore as more details emerge.