Assam: Clashes erupt in Karbi Anglong for second day

Fresh violence erupted in Assam 's Karbi Anglong district for the second consecutive day on Tuesday over the issue of eviction, according to news agency PTI. At least eight people were injured as clashes broke out between two groups of protesters. The police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear-gas shells to disperse the crowd, officials said. In light of the escalating situation, internet services were temporarily suspended in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts by the state government.

Protest details Protesters demand eviction of encroachers from tribal belt The clashes were sparked by a protest from a group, which included women and children, whose shops were reportedly set on fire by a mob on Monday. Another group of protesters demanding the eviction of encroachers from the tribal belt also gathered in the Kheroni market area. Both groups were agitated, and security forces tried to pacify them initially, but stone-pelting ensued, injuring several protesters, police personnel, and media persons covering the incident.

Official response Assam Chief Minister describes situation as 'very sensitive' Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has termed the situation in Karbi Anglong as "very sensitive." He said senior minister Ranoj Pegu is on the ground and expressed hope that the matter will be resolved soon. Despite prohibitory orders being in place, large gatherings continued to protest against the violence. Heavy security has been deployed in light of these protests.

Violence aftermath Eviction drive sparks violence, government assures tripartite talks The violence on Monday left four injured in police firing after protesters torched the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang. The mob also tried to attack the local police station but was stopped by security forces. Sarma clarified that no arrests were made during this incident, after rumors suggesting otherwise.