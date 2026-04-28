Assam Class 12 results: girls top all streams, overall 81.13%
India
Assam's Class 12 results are out, and girls have taken the lead in every stream: science, arts, and commerce.
In science, girls scored a 90.8% pass rate (boys: 89%), while overall pass rates stayed strong at 81.13%.
Exams ran from February to March this year.
Assam districts record top results online
Baksa topped arts with a huge 94.29% pass rate, Tamulpur led science at 98.39%, and Majuli plus South Salmara-Mankachar saw a perfect 100% pass percentage in commerce.
If you want to check your result or need rechecking, head over to ahsec.assam.gov.in or Digilocker; withheld results can be clarified with the controller of examinations.