Assam Class 12 results: girls top all streams, overall 81.13%

Assam districts record top results online

Baksa topped arts with a huge 94.29% pass rate, Tamulpur led science at 98.39%, and Majuli plus South Salmara-Mankachar saw a perfect 100% pass percentage in commerce.

If you want to check your result or need rechecking, head over to ahsec.assam.gov.in or Digilocker; withheld results can be clarified with the controller of examinations.