Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma apologizes after Silchar ambulance delay
India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly apologized after an ambulance carrying a patient was forced to wait for his convoy in Silchar.
Calling the incident "unacceptable," he made it clear that VIP movement should never delay emergency medical care.
Four police suspended, Sarma orders inquiry
Four police personnel were suspended over the incident.
Sarma said he was disappointed that his clear instructions were ignored, and he has ordered an inquiry.
He warned that any future slip-ups like this will be dealt with strictly, reminding everyone that public convenience comes first, even for VIPs.