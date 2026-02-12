Assam CM Sarma faces SC petitions over alleged hate speech

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is facing calls for police action after four Assamese citizens, including ex-professor Hiren Gohain and ex-DGP Harekrishna Deka, petitioned the Supreme Court over his alleged hate speeches targeting the Muslim community. A separate petition by the CPI has sought a Special Investigation Team to look into it.

Two other petitions in SC Two other Supreme Court petitions—one by the CPI, moved through Annie Raja, National Secretary of the party—raise similar complaints about Sarma's remarks.

The growing number of legal actions shows just how much concern there is around his statements.

Controversy intensified after now-deleted video of Sarma's remarks went viral The controversy heated up after a now-deleted video circulated from official political platforms showed Sarma mimicking the act of firing a pistol at a character he described using terms like 'Miya' and 'Bangladeshi.'

Many saw this as encouraging violence against Muslims.

Petitioners highlight past incidents, demand investigation Petitioners say this isn't the first time.

They point out past incidents where Sarma used terms like "Miya" and "Bangladeshi," called for boycotts—all adding to demands for an investigation.