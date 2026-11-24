Assam CM Sarma meets victims' families in Bokakhat, gives ₹5L
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Bokakhat after a tragic road accident in Kaziranga, meeting the families who lost loved ones and giving them ₹5 lakh each as immediate support.
He also paid floral tributes to honor the victims.
Announces ₹2L, medical care, Orunodoi scheme
Beyond the initial aid, Sarma announced an extra ₹2 lakh for each family from disaster relief funds, plus medical care for those injured.
He asked officials to fast-track Orunodoi Scheme benefits and ration cards so affected families get help quickly, and encouraged anyone needing more support to reach out to local MLA and Minister Atul Bora.