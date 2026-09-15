Assam CM Sarma unveils ₹50,000 cr Viksit Assam 2047 plan
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just wrapped up a major conference in Jorhat, laying out plans to make Assam a Viksit (developed) state by 2047.
The state government has drawn up a plan to facilitate investment of ₹50,000 crore in infrastructure in educational institutions ranging from schools to universities and new stadiums.
It also reviewed the phased upgradation of 4,000 health sub centers into hospitals and discussed reducing the dropout rate among students at the secondary level.
Assam seeks land banks, embankment repairs
Assam also wants to spark job growth by creating big industrial land banks, with states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra cited as examples.
Flood recovery is another focus: Sarma stressed fixing embankments quickly and getting relief out on time.
And from September 17 to October 17, the Seva Sankalpa Abhiyan will roll out across Assam to celebrate Prime Minister Modi's 25 years as a head of government with a push for progress statewide.