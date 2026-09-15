Assam CM Sarma unveils ₹50,000 cr Viksit Assam 2047 plan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just wrapped up a major conference in Jorhat, laying out plans to make Assam a Viksit (developed) state by 2047.

The state government has drawn up a plan to facilitate investment of ₹50,000 crore in infrastructure in educational institutions ranging from schools to universities and new stadiums.

It also reviewed the phased upgradation of 4,000 health sub centers into hospitals and discussed reducing the dropout rate among students at the secondary level.