Assam CM says rehabilitation plan being prepared for 7.21L people

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the State government was preparing a comprehensive rehabilitation plan to help families hit by the recent floods.

Up to 7.21 lakh people have been affected and 104 lives lost, with Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat among the hardest-hit districts.

The focus is on rebuilding homes, restoring livelihoods, and getting communities back on their feet.