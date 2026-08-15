Assam CM says rehabilitation plan being prepared for 7.21L people
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the State government was preparing a comprehensive rehabilitation plan to help families hit by the recent floods.
Up to 7.21 lakh people have been affected and 104 lives lost, with Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat among the hardest-hit districts.
The focus is on rebuilding homes, restoring livelihoods, and getting communities back on their feet.
Assam pledges repair aid, repayment pause
Families will get financial support to fix damaged houses and replace essentials like livestock or looms. There's also a loan repayment break to ease money worries.
On Independence Day, Sarma talked about starting a Youth Empowerment and Development Department and supporting women left without legal divorce by government employees.
Meanwhile, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi is demanding ₹10 lakh as compensation for each flood-affected family and commercial establishment in the State and an investigation into why the flooding was so severe.