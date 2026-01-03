Next Article
Assam: Couple killed over witchcraft suspicion; 18 arrested
India
In a shocking incident in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, a couple was killed by villagers on December 30 after being accused of witchcraft and blamed for local illnesses.
The mob attacked them, beating and then burning them alive, highlighting how dangerous superstitions can get in some areas.
What's happening now
Police have arrested 18 people, including four women, for the attack. Authorities are investigating further under strict anti-witch-hunting laws and murder charges.
Officials say they're also planning awareness campaigns so tragedies like this don't happen again.