Haryana is going fully digital for Census 2027
Haryana just kicked off its plan for the state's first all-digital census, set for 2027.
Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi says that, to ensure accuracy, uniformity, and credibility of data, all administrative boundaries have been locked in until the census is complete.
It's part of India's bigger push to modernize how we count everyone.
How it'll work (and what's new)
Starting May 1, 2026, about 60,000 staff will use a mobile app to collect info—no more paper forms.
You can even fill out your own details online if you want.
District teams will check in monthly to keep things on track, and census workers won't be shuffled around during the process so nothing gets missed.
Why this matters right now
Haryana has changed a lot since the last census in 2011: there are more districts and cities but fewer villages now.
A recent digital pre-test covering over one lakh people went smoothly and got a thumbs-up from the Registrar General—so officials are feeling confident about pulling off this tech upgrade statewide.