Odisha: ₹120cr scam mastermind nabbed after years on the run

How the scam worked—and what went wrong

Mandal ran "Kalpana Financial Services," offering tempting monthly returns of up to 7% to about 600 people.

He hosted hotel meetings to gain trust and took investments through personal bank accounts and his consultancy firm.

At first, investors got some payouts and post-dated cheques—but when payments stopped, Mandal disappeared.

Police later found over ₹122 crore had moved through his accounts, highlighting just how widespread the fraud was and why staying alert about too-good-to-be-true schemes matters.