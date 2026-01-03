Next Article
Bihar man held for making fake AI videos of PM Modi, President Murmu
India
A man from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, was arrested this week for creating and sharing AI-generated fake videos and audio clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.
Pramod Kumar Raj allegedly used their names, images, and voices to spread misleading content on social media.
What happened next
Police say Raj's goal was to mislead the public and erode trust in key institutions.
A special cyber team tracked him down, seized his phone, and are now checking if he's been involved in similar cases before.
Senior officers noted the fake content had just surfaced online that day—prompting quick action to prevent further spread.