J&K Police crack down on VPN users

What's happening in other districts?

The crackdown isn't just limited to Shopian. In Kulgam and Pulwama, police flagged over 100 more VPN users.

Some faced security proceedings, while in Shopian, minors were given counseling with their families with emphasis on awareness, lawful digital conduct, and the consequences of violating lawful orders.

Even though no terror links were found, authorities say these moves are meant to prevent unrest and limit access to restricted content through VPNs.