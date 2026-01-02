India aims for full self-reliance in weapons by 2040s, says Rajnath Singh

Why should you care?

Singh emphasized that just having knowledge isn't enough—wisdom matters too, especially with new tech shaping our future.

He warned that knowledge without wisdom leads to social division, referencing real-world risks.

Pushing for self-reliance in defense means less dependence on imports and more opportunities for young innovators, as 25% of defense research grants are earmarked for private firms, startups, and academia collectively.

Singh's vision is an India that's not just advanced but also thoughtful and ethical by 2047.