India aims for full self-reliance in weapons by 2040s, says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared that India plans to be fully self-sufficient in making its own weapons within the next 15-20 years.
At Bhupal Nobel University's Foundation Day, he highlighted how Indian defense startups are now building products that meet global standards and pointed out India's rise as the world's third-largest startup hub, jumping from 76th to 39th on the Global Innovation Index since 2014.
Why should you care?
Singh emphasized that just having knowledge isn't enough—wisdom matters too, especially with new tech shaping our future.
He warned that knowledge without wisdom leads to social division, referencing real-world risks.
Pushing for self-reliance in defense means less dependence on imports and more opportunities for young innovators, as 25% of defense research grants are earmarked for private firms, startups, and academia collectively.
Singh's vision is an India that's not just advanced but also thoughtful and ethical by 2047.