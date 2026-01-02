Indore's water crisis: Clean city, hidden problems

What went wrong—and why it matters

Turns out, a leaking main pipeline let sewage from a nearby public toilet mix with drinking water.

Residents reported foul-smelling water for two months, but action came only after tragedy struck.

A ₹2.4 crore plan to fix the pipes was delayed until lives were lost.

Now, Indore's top spot in national cleanliness rankings is under scrutiny—and many are asking if it's time to rethink how we judge what makes a city truly clean and safe.