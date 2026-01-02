Indore's water crisis: Clean city, hidden problems
Indore, often celebrated as India's cleanest city, is facing tough questions after a water contamination in Bhagirathpura led to around 10 deaths and made over 1,400 people sick recently.
This happened just months after the city was crowned a 'Super Swachh League' winner for its cleanliness.
The crisis has exposed how focusing only on what looks clean can miss deeper issues that really matter.
What went wrong—and why it matters
Turns out, a leaking main pipeline let sewage from a nearby public toilet mix with drinking water.
Residents reported foul-smelling water for two months, but action came only after tragedy struck.
A ₹2.4 crore plan to fix the pipes was delayed until lives were lost.
Now, Indore's top spot in national cleanliness rankings is under scrutiny—and many are asking if it's time to rethink how we judge what makes a city truly clean and safe.