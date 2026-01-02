Next Article
Jaishankar breaks down India's approach to neighbors
At a recent event in Chennai, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar explained how India sees its neighbors.
He said it's important to tell apart "good neighbors"—those who work for peace and growth in the region—from those who back terrorism against India.
According to him, many neighboring countries get that teaming up with India can lead to shared progress.
Supporting friends, standing by values
Jaishankar pointed out how India steps up for its "good neighbors," like sending COVID-19 vaccines and giving Sri Lanka $4 billion during their economic crisis.
He also highlighted India's focus on making the most of partnerships, guided by the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'—seeing the world as one family and aiming for everyone's growth together.