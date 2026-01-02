Next Article
Two arrested after minors from migrant worker community assaulted in Maharashtra
India
Two men have been arrested in Beed, Maharashtra, for allegedly raping two girls, aged 13 and 14, from the Gond community.
The girls are part of a group of seasonal laborers from Chhattisgarh.
Though the accused tried to silence them at first, the case was reported on December 29.
What's happening now
The suspects are in judicial custody and the girls are under Child Welfare Committee protection. Their court statements are set for January 3.
Activist Jeewan Rathore says families face pressure to drop the complaint, but police have invoked strong laws like POCSO and SC Atrocities Act to ensure a fair investigation—highlighting just how vulnerable migrant worker kids can be.