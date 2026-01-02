Delhi starts 2026 with worrying violence, police on alert India Jan 02, 2026

Delhi's New Year began on a troubling note, with several violent incidents across the city.

A 50-year-old tailor, Bihari Lal, was fatally stabbed by a group of juveniles in Lal Bagh after he asked them to stop shouting and playing loud music.

Elsewhere, a young e-rickshaw driver named Vikas lost his life in a Mangolpuri brawl, and a 15-year-old boy was killed in Sultanpuri despite earlier threats reported by his mother.