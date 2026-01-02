Delhi starts 2026 with worrying violence, police on alert
Delhi's New Year began on a troubling note, with several violent incidents across the city.
A 50-year-old tailor, Bihari Lal, was fatally stabbed by a group of juveniles in Lal Bagh after he asked them to stop shouting and playing loud music.
Elsewhere, a young e-rickshaw driver named Vikas lost his life in a Mangolpuri brawl, and a 15-year-old boy was killed in Sultanpuri despite earlier threats reported by his mother.
Police respond as safety concerns grow
Police have apprehended a juvenile in the Lal Bagh case.
In another disturbing case, the burnt body of property dealer Bhupender (Binu), 38, was found in Narela with head injuries.
While motives are still unclear, these back-to-back incidents have put public safety—and how safe people feel starting the new year—firmly in the spotlight.