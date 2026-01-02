India's bullet train project cost almost doubles—Here's what's up

India's Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is turning out to be a much pricier ride than expected. The total cost has risen from ₹1.08 lakh crore originally to ₹1.98 lakh crore—a roughly 83% increase. Rising land costs and expensive materials like steel and cement are the main culprits.

Who's paying for all this? Japan's JICA is backing the project with a loan of ₹88,000 crore, covering about half the bill.

But with costs ballooning—thanks in part to GST and currency swings—the Indian government will cover any extra expenses beyond that.

Where does the project stand? The high-speed rail line will stretch 508km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, connecting 12 stations.

So far, contracts for most of the Gujarat section are done, but as of early 2026, only about 20% of the work was finished.