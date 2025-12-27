Assam cracks down on land grabs after Karbi Anglong violence

Why does this matter?

Sarma's new measures include fencing off disputed lands, canceling business licenses on those areas, moving government offices out, and planting trees across 8,000 bighas.

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council now has to submit a legal affidavit soon, while local groups are joining a High Court case to protect their rights.

The state also announced compensation for victims' families.

These steps could shape how land disputes—and community voices—are handled going forward.