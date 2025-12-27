PM Modi honors Dalit king Maharaja Bijli Pasi

Pasi, crowned in 1170 and named after a thunderstorm (Bijli means lightning), was known for his fearless rule and building forts like Lucknow's Bijli Pasi Qila. Both Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised his bravery and inclusive leadership—Yogi described him as "a valiant warrior of Lucknow who challenged foreign rule to protect India's eternal traditions." Pasi stood out for rejecting unfair taxes and supporting people regardless of caste.

Why does this matter now?

The Pasi community makes up about 15% of UP's Dalit population and has shifted political support from BSP to BJP in recent years.

With the Samajwadi Party gaining ground among Pasis in the last election, this tribute is seen as BJP's way of reconnecting with young Dalits by celebrating their history—and reminding everyone that representation matters.