Next Article
Kerala: Migrant worker killed by mob over theft suspicion
India
A migrant worker, Ramnarayan Baghel, was lynched by a mob in Kerala's Palakkad district after being mistaken for a thief and wrongly accused of being a Bangladeshi national.
Baghel had moved from Chhattisgarh, hoping to earn more and support his family back home.
He came for work—and never made it home
Driven by the need to fund his sons' education and finish building his house, Baghel followed his cousin to Kerala for better wages as a daily laborer.
Sadly, his search for opportunity ended in tragedy.
Police are investigating the attack and have filed a case against unknown persons.
The incident highlights the risks many migrant workers face while chasing better lives far from home.