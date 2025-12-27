Next Article
Fuel prices stay steady on December 27
No surprises at the pump today—petrol and diesel prices are holding steady across India for December 27, 2025.
OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies) update these rates daily at 6:00am mostly based on global oil prices and how the rupee is doing against the dollar.
What you pay still depends a lot on city taxes, so prices can vary from place to place.
Why prices haven't changed in a while
Fuel costs have barely budged since May 2022, thanks to earlier tax cuts.
Besides international oil trends and currency rates, things like refining expenses and local supply-demand also play a part in what you pay.
If you ever want to check the latest price in your city, just send an SMS—each fuel company has its own number for quick updates.