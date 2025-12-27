Unnao rape case: Survivor vows to continue fight for justice
The Delhi High Court has suspended ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case, putting the survivor's long battle for justice back in the spotlight.
Even after years of legal struggles and personal loss—including her father's death in custody—the survivor, who was a minor when assaulted, refuses to give up.
Survivor stands strong despite setbacks
Despite this major setback, she says she's not backing down: "I can't go back to where I started; this fight can't end like this."
The case has faced delays and power struggles from the start—Sengar wasn't even named in the first report, and her family faced harassment.
Still, Sengar was convicted in 2019 and given a life sentence.
With his sentence now on hold, her fight continues—highlighting just how tough it can be to challenge powerful people and push for real change.